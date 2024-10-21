Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Russian high-ranking pilot found dead in Bryansk Oblast, military intelligence says

by Kateryna Denisova October 21, 2024 9:17 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purpose. Tupolev Tu-22M3R bomber landing at Kubinka air force base in Moscow Oblast, Russia, on May 18, 2015. (Artyom Anikeev/Getty Images)
Russian pilot Dmitry Golenkov, who participated in Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine, was found dead in the town of Suponevo in Bryansk Oblast on Oct. 20, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported.

According to the agency, Golenkov suffered multiple head injuries, probably caused by a hammer.

HUR published photos purporting to show Golenkov's body in an apple orchard, without claiming responsibility for the incident.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Golenkov served as chief of staff of a Russian aviation squadron. He was a pilot of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Regiment of the Russian Air Force, which is based at the Shaykovka airfield and hosts Tu-22M3 bombers. Russia uses these aircraft to carry out missile attacks against Ukraine.

Golenkov was involved in missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets, HUR said, including the Amstor shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast in June 2022.

According to authorities, more than 1,000 people were inside the building at the moment of the attack. Twenty-two people were killed, and dozens were injured.

Golenkov was also reportedly responsible for an attack on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro in January 2023. It was one of the deadliest single Russian attacks on Ukraine, killing 46 people, including six children.

High-ranking GRU officer shot dead in Moscow Oblast, Russian media reports
Nikita Klenkov, a deputy commander of a unit for Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU), was shot dead in Moscow Oblast by an unknown assailant, Russian state-controlled media reported on Oct. 16.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Kateryna Denisova
12:32 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian attack in Kharkiv injures 13.

The wounded include seven women aged 22 to 83 and five men aged 21 to 38, according to regional authorities. Some areas of the city lost electricity due to the attack.
4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.