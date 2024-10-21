Russian high-ranking pilot found dead in Bryansk Oblast, military intelligence says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian pilot Dmitry Golenkov, who participated in Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine, was found dead in the town of Suponevo in Bryansk Oblast on Oct. 20, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported.

According to the agency, Golenkov suffered multiple head injuries, probably caused by a hammer.

HUR published photos purporting to show Golenkov's body in an apple orchard, without claiming responsibility for the incident.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Golenkov served as chief of staff of a Russian aviation squadron. He was a pilot of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Regiment of the Russian Air Force, which is based at the Shaykovka airfield and hosts Tu-22M3 bombers. Russia uses these aircraft to carry out missile attacks against Ukraine.

Golenkov was involved in missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets, HUR said, including the Amstor shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast in June 2022.

According to authorities, more than 1,000 people were inside the building at the moment of the attack. Twenty-two people were killed, and dozens were injured.

Golenkov was also reportedly responsible for an attack on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro in January 2023. It was one of the deadliest single Russian attacks on Ukraine, killing 46 people, including six children.