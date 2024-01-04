Russian official: nearly 100 people evacuated near Sevastopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly 100 people, including 15 children, are being evacuated due to the destruction of part of the rocket in a village near Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of Sevastopol's illegal Russian occupation government, said on Jan. 4.

Earlier tonight, multiple explosions were heard in several cities of Russian-occupied Crimea as well as in Russia’s Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had destroyed and intercepted 36 Ukrainian drones over the peninsula and another over Russia’s Krasnodar region, where Novorossiysk is located. Kyiv hasn’t commented on the attack.

As for the later explosions, Alexander Ovdienko, the head of the illegal Russian occupation administration in Saky, claimed the coastline between Saky and Yevpatoriia in western Crimea was under attack.

Krym. Realii cited local Telegram channels saying explosions were also heard in the Kerch Strait area, where the Crimean Bridge is located, and in Sevastopol, home of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. The Crimean Bridge is reported closed.

Pro-Ukrainian local Telegram channel Crimean Wind wrote that explosions occurred “every few minutes” in Saky, and sounds of flying drones were heard in the area.

A photo appeared on social media showing a pillar of smoke over Novorossiysk, which is allegedly a result of the air defense’s work. Local authorities haven’t commented on the reports of explosions in the city.

The Kyiv Independent couldn’t verify any of these claims.

Over the recent months, Russian-occupied Crimea saw an uptick in Ukrainian attacks in an attempt to disrupt Russian logistics and derail its southern defenses.



