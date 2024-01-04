Skip to content
Explosions reported in Crimea, Russia claims 36 Ukrainian drones downed

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2024 12:24 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A general view of the Crimean Bridge which connects Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar region on July 25, 2023. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Multiple explosions were heard in several cities of Russian-occupied Crimea as well as in Russia’s Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk late on Jan. 4, Krym. Realii, a project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had destroyed and intercepted 36 Ukrainian drones over the peninsula and another over Russia’s Krasnodar region, where Novorossiysk is located. Kyiv hasn’t commented on the attack.

Earlier the same day, multiple explosions occurred in Crimea’s Sevastopol and Yevpatoriia, followed by Ukraine’s military saying it had struck a Russian command post near Sevastopol.

As for the later explosions, Alexander Ovdienko, the head of the illegal Russian occupation administration in Saky, claimed the coastline between Saky and Yevpatoriia in western Crimea was under attack.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of Sevastopol's illegal Russian occupation government, hasn’t commented on the reported explosions in the city.

Krym. Realii cited local Telegram channels saying explosions were also heard in the Kerch Strait area, where the Crimean Bridge is located, and in Sevastopol, home of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. The Crimean Bridge is reported closed.

Pro-Ukrainian local Telegram channel Crimean Wind wrote that explosions occurred “every few minutes” in Saky, and sounds of flying drones were heard in the area.

A photo appeared on social media showing a pillar of smoke over Novorossiysk, which is allegedly a result of the air defense’s work. Local authorities haven’t commented on the reports of explosions in the city.

The Kyiv Independent couldn’t verify any of these claims.

Over the recent months, Russian-occupied Crimea saw an uptick in Ukrainian attacks in an attempt to disrupt Russian logistics and derail its southern defenses.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Lukashenko approves amendments on Belarus' presidency law.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko approved amendments to the law on the Belarusian presidency on Jan. 3, guaranteeing immunity for any former president of Belarus and introducing stricter rules on who is eligible to become president.
Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
