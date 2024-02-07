Russian official claims 2 injured in attack on Belgorod

This audio is created with AI assistance

An attack on Belgorod injured two people and damaged windows in multiple apartments, Belorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Telegram on Feb. 7.

Belgorod is located around 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Belgorod Oblast is frequently used as a launch site for attacks on neighboring Kharkiv Oblast and other regions of Ukraine.

One of the injured was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds after Russian air defense systems downed seven projectiles, Gladkov claimed.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the city was shelled by Ukrainian forces using a multiple launch rocket system at around 4:30 p.m. local time. Ukrainian authorities did not comment on the allegation.

A strike targeting Belgorod on Dec. 30 reportedly killed 25 people and injured over 100.

Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the strike, which came one day after Russia launched a massive aerial attack against Kyiv.