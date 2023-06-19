Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Authorities: 208 instances of sexual violence by Russian forces recorded in Ukraine

by Haley Zehrung June 20, 2023 1:46 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has identified 208 victims of sexual violence by Russian troops since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the press service of the Prosecutor General's office said on June 19.

One hundred and forty of the registered cases were against women and another 13 were against minors, according to the Prosecutor General. The office also noted that the real number of victims is likely much higher.

Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin, together with EU Ambassador for Gender Equality and Diversity Stella Ronner-Grubacic, spoke with several women who were victims of sexual violence during Russian occupation.

"The systematic use of sexual violence as a weapon of war is one of the patterns of mass crimes against civilians committed by Russian troops in Ukraine," Kostin said during the meeting on June 19.

"We also view conflict-related sexual violence as an element of genocide," he added.

Kostin also noted that a special unit has been created in the Prosecutor General's Office dedicated to investigating and prosecuting crimes of sexual violence. As part of this effort, the office will provide teams of psychologists to assist those who are victims of sexual violence.

A group of investigators recently traveled to Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast where they discovered that Russian forces had set up a torture chamber at a railway station in one settlement during occupation, the Prosecutor General said, adding that one method of torture was sexual violence.

‘They’ll kill me if I come back’: Abduction, torture become routine in Russian-occupied Melitopol
In a rare glimpse, the Kyiv Independent talked to some who escaped Russian-occupied Melitopol and learned what’s happening behind the curtain of Russia’s occupation. Since Melitopol fell to Russian forces in March 2022, the city’s residents constantly fear being kidnapped, sometimes in broad dayligh…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.