Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 6, injure at least 10, including 1 child

by Nate Ostiller November 17, 2023 8:44 AM 1 min read
View on the Dnipro River from a destroyed building on an island in Kherson, Ukraine, Nov. 5, 2023. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used a variety of different weapons, including artillery, drones, multiple-launch-rocket systems, tanks, and planes to attack Kherson Oblast over the past day, leaving six dead and at least 10 injured, including a child, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Nov. 17.

The attacks struck residential areas of the oblast. Russian shelling hit the city of Kherson more than 40 times.

The attacks damaged civilian infrastructure as well, including office buildings, shops, medical facilities, and others.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast the previous day killed a 75-year-old woman while she was in her apartment and injured at least eight others, including a 15-year-old girl.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
9:51 AM

Border Guard Service: Truck traffic across Slovak border partially resumes.

Trucks were able to pass through the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke border crossing as of Dec. 14, albeit at a slower pace of around 3-4 per hour. As of 6 a.m. local time, the border guard service said that 24 trucks have been cleared by Slovak border controls and another 28 were registered for departure from Ukraine.
