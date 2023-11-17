Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 6, injure at least 10, including 1 child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used a variety of different weapons, including artillery, drones, multiple-launch-rocket systems, tanks, and planes to attack Kherson Oblast over the past day, leaving six dead and at least 10 injured, including a child, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Nov. 17.

The attacks struck residential areas of the oblast. Russian shelling hit the city of Kherson more than 40 times.

The attacks damaged civilian infrastructure as well, including office buildings, shops, medical facilities, and others.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast the previous day killed a 75-year-old woman while she was in her apartment and injured at least eight others, including a 15-year-old girl.