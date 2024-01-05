Skip to content
Russian missile strike against Kherson Oblast enterprise kills 1 civilian, injures 1

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2024 6:52 PM 1 min read
The village of Inhulets, Aug 23, 2015. (Illustrative purposes only) (Wikidata)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile strike against an agricultural enterprise in Inhulets, Kherson Oblast, on Jan. 5, killing a 35-year-old man, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 60-year-old resident was injured and received medical treatment in the hospital, the governor added.

No further details about the consequences of the attack were provided at the moment.

The village of Inhulets lies around 20 kilometers northeast of Kherson on the Ukrainian-held west bank side of the region.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Over the past day, Russian attacks against the oblast killed one person and injured seven others, Prokudin said in his morning report on Jan. 5.

