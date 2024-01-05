Skip to content
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1 civilian, injure 7

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2024 10:28 AM 2 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast over the past day killed one civilian and injured seven others, including a 14-year-old boy, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Jan. 5.

Russian forces used artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, aircraft, and drones to attack the oblast, and fired on the city of Kherson more than 30 times.

Civilian infrastructure were the primary targets, Prokudin said, including a warehouse with humanitarian aid in the Beryslav District.

Three Shahed-type drones struck the village of Vysoke, about 60 kilometers east of the city of Kherson, where seven people were injured. A 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital with abdominal injures and another resident was treated on the spot.

Five others, including a 14-year-old boy, received contusions and acute-stress related injuries, Prokudin said. They were saved from worse injuries or death because they reached the shelter in time, he added.

Regional authorities said previously on Jan. 4 that Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured another three.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed across to the river's eastern bank.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
