22 people killed, over 90 injured in Russian missile attack on downtown Vinnytsia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 14, 2022 11:37 AM 2 min read
The State Emergency Service works at the site of the Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia, on July 14, 2022. (The State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike hit the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on July 14. According to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, as of 5:00 p.m., 22 people have been killed, including three children. Out of the total killed, only six have been identified and 39 people are still missing, National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said.

Tymoshenko said the missiles were Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine located in the Black Sea.

National Police Head Ihor Klymenko said that 90 people are injured, and around 50 require serious medical attention. The fire has spread to neighboring premises, including a parking lot where 50 cars are currently on fire, the police reports.

"Every day, Russia destroys the civilian population, kills Ukrainian children, and directs rockets at civilian buildings, where there are no military facilities," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in a response to the Vinnytsia missile attack. "What is this, if not an open act of terrorism? (Russia) is a country murderer, a terrorist country."

The deadly attack on Vinnytsia comes five days after a similar Russian attack on Chasiv Yar which killed 48 people. The Russian missile strike hit a five-story apartment building in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on July 9.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for the creation of a special tribunal to bring Russia's highest military and political leadership to justice for crimes committed in Ukraine.

The State Emergency Service works at the site of the Russian missile attack which killed 12 people in Vinnytsia, on July 14, 2022. (The State Emergency Service)
The State Emergency Service works at the site of the Russian missile attack which killed 12 people in Vinnytsia, on July 14, 2022. (The State Emergency Service)
The State Emergency Service works at the site of the Russian missile attack which killed 12 people in Vinnytsia, on July 14, 2022. (The State Emergency Service)


On July 14, multiple Ukrainian cities were targeted by Russia, including Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and several cities in Donetsk Oblast - Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, and Mykolaivka. The preliminary estimates suggest two people were killed and seven more injured as a result of these attacks. The number is set to increase.

