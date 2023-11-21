Minister: Russian missile attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill at least 1, injure 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched four missiles at a hospital and a mine in Donetsk Oblast late on Nov. 20, killing at least one and injuring six, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Nov. 21.

Two missiles struck a hospital in the town of Selydove, damaging two hospital buildings and wounding at least six. Klymenko said that the extent of the damage was still being assessed, and there may be additional casualties under the rubble.

A few minutes later, two missiles hit a mine elsewhere in Donetsk Oblast, killing one employee of the mine and temporarily trapping 39 miners underground, according to Klymenko. They have since been brought to the surface.

Several buildings, vehicles, and energy infrastructure points were reportedly damaged in the attack.

Klymenko did not specify exactly where in the oblast the mine was located. Ihor Moroz, the acting governor of Donetsk Oblast, reported on the same day that Russian attacks on Nov. 20 had killed one person in the village of Mykhailivka.

Ukraine's Air Force said that Russian forces had used four S-300 missiles to attack targets in Donetsk Oblast and fired one Iskander missile from occupied Crimea overnight.

In addition, it said that 10 Shahed-type drones had been launched. Nine of the drones and the Iskander missile were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses, the Air Force said.

The Air Force didn't specify which oblasts had been targeted by the drones and the Iskander missile.

Yurii Pohuliaiko, the Governor of Volyn Oblast, said that an undisclosed number of drones had been shot down over his region. No casualties or damages were reported.