Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv kills at least 3, including child

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russian forces attacked the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on July 19, killing at least three people, including a child, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said.

Explosions were reported after an air raid alert went off in the region, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

A residential part of the city came under attack, according to Sienkevych. The number of people injured in the attack has yet to be announced.

Mykolaiv Oblast and other southern regions regularly suffer Russian attacks. The city of Mykolaiv lies roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson Oblast.