Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv kills at least 3, including child

by Kateryna Denisova July 19, 2024 6:08 PM 1 min read
The view from inside a building destroyed in a Russian attack on Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in March 2022. (Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russian forces attacked the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on July 19, killing at least three people, including a child, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said.

Explosions were reported after an air raid alert went off in the region, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

A residential part of the city came under attack, according to Sienkevych. The number of people injured in the attack has yet to be announced.

Mykolaiv Oblast and other southern regions regularly suffer Russian attacks. The city of Mykolaiv lies roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson Oblast.

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 25 over past day
In Donetsk Oblast, five people were killed and seven injured over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
