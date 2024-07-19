Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 25 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 25, including children, regional authorities reported early on July 19.

In Donetsk Oblast, five people were killed and seven injured over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Three civilians were killed in Hrodivka and two in Pleshchiivka, while three were injured in Myrnohrad, two in Velyka Novosilka, one in Zalizne, and one in the Mykolaivka village, the governor said.

Russia launched an attack against the Kharkiv Oblast town of Chuhuiv early in the morning on July 19, injuring nine people, including a 14-year-old child, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to Syniehubov, the attack destroyed nine cars, damaged multiple residential buildings, and damaged an administrative building.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and eight injured, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A television tower, a mobile dispensary, high-rise buildings, houses, gas pipelines, and other property were damaged.

One of the two fatalities occurred on the morning of July 19, when a Russian attack killed a 72-year-old woman in the town of Bilozerka.

In Sumy Oblast, a woman was injured during a Russian drone attack against the Nova Sloboda community overnight on July 19, the regional military administration reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.