Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 25 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 19, 2024 9:59 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast on July 19, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 25, including children, regional authorities reported early on July 19.

In Donetsk Oblast, five people were killed and seven injured over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Three civilians were killed in Hrodivka and two in Pleshchiivka, while three were injured in Myrnohrad, two in Velyka Novosilka, one in Zalizne, and one in the Mykolaivka village, the governor said.

Russia launched an attack against the Kharkiv Oblast town of Chuhuiv early in the morning on July 19, injuring nine people, including a 14-year-old child, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to Syniehubov, the attack destroyed nine cars, damaged multiple residential buildings, and damaged an administrative building.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and eight injured, including a child, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A television tower, a mobile dispensary, high-rise buildings, houses, gas pipelines, and other property were damaged.

One of the two fatalities occurred on the morning of July 19, when a Russian attack killed a 72-year-old woman in the town of Bilozerka.

In Sumy Oblast, a woman was injured during a Russian drone attack against the Nova Sloboda community overnight on July 19, the regional military administration reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian aerial, naval drones attack Russian base in Crimea, source says
Key developments on July 18: * Ukrainian aerial, naval drones attack Russian base in Crimea, source says * Ukraine confirms withdrawal from Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast * Ukraine signs long-term security deals with Czechia, Slovenia * Zelensky warns European leaders that Putin may use blackmail…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles.

President Volodomyr Zelensky met with Britain's King Charles on July 18, and in a post on social media thanked the U.K. for being "one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.