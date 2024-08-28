Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih injures at least 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a missile attack against the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast city of Kryvyi Rih on Aug. 28, local authorities reported.

At least five people have been injured in the attack.

Four men aged 29, 41, 44, and 60 were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, bruises, and other injuries, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 54-year-old woman was also among the injured but did not require hospitalization.

The authorities reported explosions in the city at around 10:50 a.m. local time.

The full consequences of the attack are being determined.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

During a mass Russian strike on Aug. 26, an Iskander missile hit a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, killing at least four people and injuring five.