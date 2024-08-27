Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kryvyi Rih, Russian attack, Missile attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Edit post

At least 2 dead, 4 injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

by Sonya Bandouil August 27, 2024 3:52 AM 1 min read
Archive photo: Kryvyi Rih, southern Ukraine, on Sept. 14, 2023. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story, and is being updated regularly.

A Russian missile struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih late at night on August 26, according to the city's military administration head, Oleksandr Vilkul.

Initially, it was reported that one woman had died and four others were injured and taken to the hospital.

The death toll has now risen to two, as confirmed by Yevhen Sytnychenko, the head of the district military administration, on Telegram.

Reports say that there may still be five more people trapped under the rubble.

"The rescue operation is ongoing. All emergency, communal, and medical services are working," Vilkul wrote.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Another hotel was struck by Russian forces on August 24, in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. The strike on the Safir (Sapphire) Hotel killed British national Ryan Evans, a security adviser for Reuters, and injured six others, including two local female residents.

Russia launches largest attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion, Air Force reports
Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 drones, while Ukraine downed 102 missiles and 99 drones, according to the Air Force. Russian strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv, part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.