At least 2 dead, 4 injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story, and is being updated regularly.



A Russian missile struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih late at night on August 26, according to the city's military administration head, Oleksandr Vilkul.



Initially, it was reported that one woman had died and four others were injured and taken to the hospital.



The death toll has now risen to two, as confirmed by Yevhen Sytnychenko, the head of the district military administration, on Telegram.



Reports say that there may still be five more people trapped under the rubble.



"The rescue operation is ongoing. All emergency, communal, and medical services are working," Vilkul wrote.



Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Another hotel was struck by Russian forces on August 24, in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. The strike on the Safir (Sapphire) Hotel killed British national Ryan Evans, a security adviser for Reuters, and injured six others, including two local female residents.