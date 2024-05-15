Russian attack on Dnipro kills 2, damages infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russian forces launched an attack against the city of Dnipro on May 15, killing at least two people and damaging infrastructure, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Several people have been injured in the attack; their number and condition are being determined, Lysak added.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city located in eastern-central Ukraine, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war.

Russian forces have carried out a number of deadly attacks against the city and the surrounding region since 2022.