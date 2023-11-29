Russian media: Russian general killed by landmine in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Major General Vladimir Zavadsky was killed near Izium in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian media, including the pro-Kremlin newspaper Lenta, reported on Nov. 29.

His death was originally reported on Telegram channels and the Russian social network VK the previous day and was later confirmed by Lenta and other sources. He was allegedly killed by a landmine explosion.

Zavadsky, the deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, joins the list of high-ranking Russian commanders killed in Ukraine.

The Russian independent media outlet Mediazona confirmed, as of Nov. 17, the names of five Russian major generals who have been killed since the full-scale invasion. As the tally contains only names that have been verified through open sources, it is not thought to be a complete picture of Russian losses, and the true figure is likely much higher.

Russia rarely comments on the reported deaths of its high-ranking commanders in Ukraine.

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported in June 2023 that Russian Major General Sergei Goryachev, the chief of staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, was "almost certainly" killed in a strike on a command post in southern Ukraine.

It noted that he was the first of his rank to be killed since the beginning of 2023.