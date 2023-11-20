Skip to content
Media: Russian transport agency proposes regular flights to North Korea

by Nate Ostiller November 20, 2023 2:23 PM 2 min read
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shake hands during a meeting at Kumsusan Palace in Pyongyang, North Korea on May 31, 2018. (Russian Foreign Press and Information Office/ Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency has proposed that Russian airlines begin regular flights to North Korea in the latest sign of increasing ties between the two countries, Russian state-controlled media Kommersant reported on Nov. 20.

The agency reportedly sent the proposal to leading Russian airline companies Aeroflot and Aurora, who confirmed their "theoretical readiness."

“In the new foreign policy realities, Russia is forming new partnerships, the construction and development of which is not very comfortable without direct flights from Moscow," said Oleg Panteleev, head of the Aviaport aviation think tank, Kommersant reported.

The current primary way to reach North Korea by air from Russia is from the far-eastern city of Vladivostok on the state-owned North Korean airline Air Koryo, which only has two scheduled flights a week.

Unnamed experts cited by Kommersant believed that the proposed flights would mostly be of a business nature but added that a small increase in tourism was also possible. Tour operators who organized trips to North Korea did not receive a similar proposal to restore tours.

Flights from Russia to North Korea were suspended in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Vladivostok-Pyongyang flights resumed in August 2023.

Prior to the pandemic, regular tourism took place only with official tour operators. Kommersant said that such trips were rare, usually consisting of a group of 10-15 people every six months.

As of now, the proposed flights between Moscow and Pyongyang will still have a stop in Vladivostok, though there is a possibility for direct flights between the capitals in the future.

Nonetheless, traffic between Moscow and Pyongyang would be unlikely to exceed a few thousand people a year, an unnamed source told Kommersant.

Russia and North Korea signed a widely condemned arms deal in October, which Russia has denied.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Oct. 13 that Russia had received shipments of North Korean weapons and ammunition following a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in September.

In addition, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Nov. 14 that he feared Russia's military cooperation with North Korea has increased, becoming a two-way street in which North Korea provides Russia with military hardware, such as artillery shells, in exchange for military technology to improve North Korea's long-range capabilities.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

11:56 PM

Zelensky: European Commission to analyze Ukrainian legislation.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Commission will soon begin assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU laws. The screening will be the first step in Ukraine's soon-to-start accession talks with the EU.
11:22 AM

Putin: Russia has no reason or interest to fight with NATO directly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 17 denied that he has designs to attack any NATO country, reacting to the speech of U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month. Putin has made multiple threats in the past to neighboring states. Russia is currently occupying parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.
