Russian media: Helicopter crashes in Bryansk region

This audio is created with AI assistance

A helicopter crashed in the Russian Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on May 13, Russian media reported.

Multiple videos emerged on social media showing what appears to be a helicopter on fire falling down.

Russian media claimed that the helicopter crash was due to an engine fire.

Some Russian Telegram channels claimed that it wasn't one but two helicopters that had crashed, as well as a fighter jet of the Sukhoi type. There was no official confirmation.

Two pilots were killed after a Mi-28N military helicopter crashed in Russian-occupied Crimea a day before, BBC Russia reported on May 12.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the incident occurred during a "routine training exercise" in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea.

The crash is being attributed to equipment failure, BBC Russia wrote. There was allegedly no ammunition on board.

Russia has occupied Crimea since 2014 in the wake of Ukraine's EuroMaidan Revolution that ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has been using Crimea to launch missiles against mainland Ukraine and as a logistic route to transfer equipment to the southern battlefield.