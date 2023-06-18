Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian media: Fire erupts at a military hospital under construction in Russia's Bryansk

by Asami Terajima June 18, 2023 5:22 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Fire erupted at a construction site of a military hospital being built in the Russian city of Bryansk, roughly 150 kilometers north of Ukraine, Kremlin-run news agency TASS reported on June 18.

The state media cited emergency service as saying that the fire occurred during the construction work and there was no outside cause of the fire.

Russian Telegram channel Mash reported that the roof of the building suffered from the fire, but it was extinguished as of 2 p.m. Kyiv time without casualties. It added that the fire could have been another act of sabotage by partisans in Russia.

Over the course of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, partisans in Russia and in Russian-occupied territories have been engaged in a series of sabotage acts, such as blowing up railway tracks to interrupt Russia's logistics.

Moscow has not reacted to the report about the possibility of sabotage at the construction site of a military hospital in Bryansk.  

Author: Asami Terajima
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
