Russian media: Fire erupts at a military hospital under construction in Russia's Bryansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Fire erupted at a construction site of a military hospital being built in the Russian city of Bryansk, roughly 150 kilometers north of Ukraine, Kremlin-run news agency TASS reported on June 18.

The state media cited emergency service as saying that the fire occurred during the construction work and there was no outside cause of the fire.

Russian Telegram channel Mash reported that the roof of the building suffered from the fire, but it was extinguished as of 2 p.m. Kyiv time without casualties. It added that the fire could have been another act of sabotage by partisans in Russia.

Over the course of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, partisans in Russia and in Russian-occupied territories have been engaged in a series of sabotage acts, such as blowing up railway tracks to interrupt Russia's logistics.

Moscow has not reacted to the report about the possibility of sabotage at the construction site of a military hospital in Bryansk.