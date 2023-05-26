This Week in Ukraine Ep. 9 – What actually happened near Belgorod?

This audio is created with AI assistance

Episode #9 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to the incursion into Belgorod Oblast in Russia by Russian volunteer units fighting on the side of Ukraine.

Host Anastasiia Lapatine is joined by the Kyiv Independent senior editor Oleksiy Sorokin.

