Russian mass drone attack against Ukraine hits infrastructure, civilian sites overnight

by Dinara Khalilova November 3, 2023 10:17 AM 2 min read
A fire caused by Russia's drone strike against the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, overnight on Nov. 3, 2023. ( Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russia’s mass drone attack against Ukraine overnight on Nov. 3 struck infrastructure facilities in Lviv and Odesa oblasts, as well as civilian sites in the city of Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, regional authorities reported.

Russia used around 40 kamikaze drones and a Kh-59 missile to attack the country, according to the Air Force. Ukraine’s military reportedly shot down a total of 24 Shahed-type drones and the rocket.

Air defenses were at work in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said following the attack.

“We realize that as winter approaches, Russian terrorists will try to do more damage. We will respond to the enemy,” Zelensky added.

Four of the 40 drones targeted the northeastern city of Kharkiv, causing large-scale fires and damaging a residential building, an educational institution, a service station, an administrative building, outbuildings, cars, and garages, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Eight Kharkiv residents were diagnosed with an "acute stress reaction," said Syniehubov.

Eleven drones were downed in Lviv Oblast, but another five hit a critical infrastructure facility in the region, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram.

Odesa Oblast’s air defenses destroyed two more Iranian-designed drones, but a local infrastructure facility was struck, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In Ukraine’s western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, debris from a downed drone fell on a dormitory in the Kalush district, causing a fire, according to the Interior Ministry. Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk said that the Russian drone attack also hit a military site in the region.

The Kh-59 guided aerial missile was intercepted over the Kropyvnytskyi district in Kirovohrad Oblast, and three more drones were downed in Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the regional governors who didn’t report any hits.

No casualties were reported in the targeted Ukrainian regions.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
