Poll: Republican support for Ukraine has declined, reaching new lows

by Nate Ostiller November 2, 2023 8:23 PM 2 min read
People participate in a pro-Ukrainian protest in Lafayette Park near the White House on Feb. 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican support for continued aid to Ukraine has declined since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but has remained strong among Democrats, a Gallup poll released on Nov. 2 found.

A  staggering 41% of Americans now say that the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine, compared with 33% who say it is the right amount, and 25% who believe it is not enough.

As other previous polls have indicated, there is a significant partisan divide. A strong majority (62%) of Republicans think the U.S. is doing too much to help, while only 14% of Democrats think so. Independents remain in the middle at 44%.

Across the board, there is a slight increase in those who think the war should be ended as soon as possible, up to 43%, compared to 36% in June 2023.

These figures also correspond with party affiliation.

A majority (55%) of Republicans believe that the war should be ended as soon as possible, compared to only 19% of Democrats.

The one place where there was relative agreement, however, was that a majority of respondents in every category, including age, political party, and ethnicity, thought that neither Ukraine nor Russia was winning the war.

The figure was highest among Democrats, 32% of whom believed Ukraine was winning the war.

Other polls, even ones conducted recently in October, have displayed slightly different results, albeit a consistent partisan divide.

A poll published by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on Oct. 4 found that 63% of Americans backed continued assistance for Ukraine. Among Democrats, the figure was 77%, compared to 50% for Republicans.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
