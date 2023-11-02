Poll: Republican support for Ukraine has declined, reaching new lows

This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican support for continued aid to Ukraine has declined since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but has remained strong among Democrats, a Gallup poll released on Nov. 2 found.

A staggering 41% of Americans now say that the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine, compared with 33% who say it is the right amount, and 25% who believe it is not enough.

As other previous polls have indicated, there is a significant partisan divide. A strong majority (62%) of Republicans think the U.S. is doing too much to help, while only 14% of Democrats think so. Independents remain in the middle at 44%.

Across the board, there is a slight increase in those who think the war should be ended as soon as possible, up to 43%, compared to 36% in June 2023.

These figures also correspond with party affiliation.

A majority (55%) of Republicans believe that the war should be ended as soon as possible, compared to only 19% of Democrats.

The one place where there was relative agreement, however, was that a majority of respondents in every category, including age, political party, and ethnicity, thought that neither Ukraine nor Russia was winning the war.

The figure was highest among Democrats, 32% of whom believed Ukraine was winning the war.

Other polls, even ones conducted recently in October, have displayed slightly different results, albeit a consistent partisan divide.

A poll published by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on Oct. 4 found that 63% of Americans backed continued assistance for Ukraine. Among Democrats, the figure was 77%, compared to 50% for Republicans.