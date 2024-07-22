Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Espionage, Russia, Weapons procurement, Serbia
Edit post

3 Serbian weapons factory engineers arrested, accused of spying for 'foreign organization'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 22, 2024 10:40 PM 2 min read
The Serbian flag. (Illustrative purposes only) (Nikola Krstic/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Three engineers working in a Serbian weapons factory have been arrested on suspicion of spying for a "foreign organization," the country's interior ministry said on July 22.

The accused are all current or former employees at the state-owned Krusik factory which manufactures weapons and ammunition including 155 mm artillery shells.

Last month it was reported that Serbian-manufactured ammunition worth $855 million had made its way indirectly to Ukraine, despite Serbian-Ukrainian relationships complicated by Belgrade's friendly attitude toward Russia.

The three men are accused of "taking out confidential business-technical documentation from this company without authorisation and handing it over to a foreign organization," Serbian police said in a statement quoted by AFP.

It added that their actions were "to the detriment of security, defence, military and other interests, as well as weakening the power of the Republic of Serbia."

Several European countries have in recent months reported cases of espionage and sabotage suspected of being carried out on the behest of Russia.

Alleged Russian spy rings have been discovered in countries including Ukraine, the U.K., and Slovenia.

The U.K.'s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency Mi5 has reportedly been ordered to prioritize targeting spies over terrorists due to a significant recruitment drive by Russia, China, and Iran.

In May, it was revealed that Russia is recruiting violent right-wing extremists to carry out sabotage attacks in Europe and the U.K., raising concerns among intelligence chiefs.

From Estonian university professor to convicted Russian spy: the curious case of Viacheslav Morozov
Editor’s Note: Kyiv Independent News Editor Nate Ostiller briefly attended a summer program at the same Estonian university where the main character of this report was a professor and received a passing grade in a one-week summer school course. A university professor is not the first profession th…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:25 PM

Latvia sending 500 more drones to Ukraine.

Riga has prepared a batch of more than 500 drones to be sent to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on July 22. Earlier this month, Riga announced it would send more than 2,500 combat drones of different types to Ukraine in July, worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million).
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:30 PM

Russia sentences US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 years.

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces, Associated Press reported on July 22.
3:57 PM

EU approves its first-ever military support for Armenia.

The Council of the European Union for the first time approved assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armenian Armed Forces with 10 million euros ($10.8 million), according to the council's July 22 statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.