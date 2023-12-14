Skip to content
Russian Interior Ministry puts Budanov on wanted list

by Abbey Fenbert December 14, 2023 6:18 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov gives an interview in Kyiv on April 19, 2023. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Interior Ministry has placed Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), on a federal wanted list, Russian state media reported on Dec. 13.

Budanov was charged with "terrorism" by Russia's Investigative Committee in October, along with other top Ukrainian military officials. While the ministry's database says that Budanov is wanted under Russia's criminal code, it does not specifiy under which article he is being investigated.

The Russian government claims that Budanov is responsible for acts of terrorism due to HUR's role in Ukraine's strikes against the Crimean Bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea. While Russian forces target civilian areas in Ukraine every day, Moscow continues to characterize attacks on Russia's rear and in occupied Crimea as "terrorism."

Marianna Budanova, Budanov's wife, was reportedly poisoned in November 2023.

HUR has reported that Budanov himself has been targeted by Russian assassination attempts over 10 times.

Russia recently placed Ukrainian singer Jamala on a federal wanted list, alleging that she had spread "disinformation" about the Russian army on social media.  Other individuals wanted by Russia include Meta Spokesperson Andy Stone and the heads of the International Criminal Court (ICC.)

Author: Abbey Fenbert
