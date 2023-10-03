Russia's Investigative Committee charges top Ukrainian military officials with 'terrorism'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four top representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were charged with committing "terrorist acts on Russian territory," Russia's Investigative Committee announced on Oct. 3.

The list includes military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa, and commander of the 383rd separate regiment of remotely controlled aircraft, Serhii Burdeniuk. The announcement also alleged that the commanders had compelled their subordinates to assist them in committing the "terrorist attacks."

According to Russia's Investigative Committee, the "terrorist attacks" detailed were referring to drone strikes in Russia and occupied Crimea. Russian officials have regularly characterized attacks against targets in Russia and occupied Crimea as "acts of terrorism," such as the July 17 explosions on the Kerch Bridge, yet Russian forces strike non-military targets and civilians in Ukraine on a daily basis.

In contrast, the Ukrainian military has struck military targets or other infrastructure critical for the continuation of Russia's war against Ukraine. Representatives of Ukraine's allies in the West have voiced their agreement that these targets are legitimate, and that they approve of Ukraine's strikes within Russia and occupied Crimea.

The individuals would be added to a list of wanted persons.

Previously, the Investigate Committee added several members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to such a list, which was widely seen as a response to the ICC issuing arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova for overseeing the forced deportations of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.