Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia's Investigative Committee charges top Ukrainian military officials with 'terrorism'

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 3, 2023 11:59 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov in Kyiv, April 2023. (Photo by Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four top representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were charged with committing "terrorist acts on Russian territory," Russia's Investigative Committee announced on Oct. 3.

The list includes military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa, and commander of the 383rd separate regiment of remotely controlled aircraft, Serhii Burdeniuk. The announcement also alleged that the commanders had compelled their subordinates to assist them in committing the "terrorist attacks."

According to Russia's Investigative Committee, the "terrorist attacks" detailed were referring to drone strikes in Russia and occupied Crimea. Russian officials have regularly characterized attacks against targets in Russia and occupied Crimea as "acts of terrorism," such as the July 17 explosions on the Kerch Bridge, yet Russian forces strike non-military targets and civilians in Ukraine on a daily basis.

In contrast, the Ukrainian military has struck military targets or other infrastructure critical for the continuation of Russia's war against Ukraine. Representatives of Ukraine's allies in the West have voiced their agreement that these targets are legitimate, and that they approve of Ukraine's strikes within Russia and occupied Crimea.

The individuals would be added to a list of wanted persons.

Previously, the Investigate Committee added several members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to such a list, which was widely seen as a response to the ICC issuing arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova for overseeing the forced deportations of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

With winter approaching, is Ukraine’s energy system ready for renewed Russian attacks?
The specter of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system looms once again as winter rapidly approaches. Last year in early October, just as Ukraine’s heating season began, Russia launched a month-long series of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.