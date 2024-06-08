Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks, War, Ukraine, guided bomb
Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 1, injures 2

by Kateryna Denisova June 9, 2024 12:10 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack on the village of Khotimlya in Kharkiv Oblast on June 8, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
Russian troops attacked the village of Khotimlia in Kharkiv Oblast on June 8, killing one person and injuring two, Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Khotimlia in the Chuhuiv district, with a pre-war population of around 1,350 people, is located nearly 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the regional capital, Kharkiv.

The village was reportedly hit with two Russian guided aerial bombs at around 3:45 p.m. local time. The attack damaged houses, cars, and school, according to the authorities.

A man was killed and two women, aged 35 and 43, suffered injuries, the prosecutor said.

Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

As Moscow opened a new front, Kyiv urged allies to lift a ban on strikes inside Russia with Western weapons to prevent further attacks on Ukrainian territory. In late May, the U.S. gave Ukraine permission to use some American weapons to hit targets on Russian soil across the border from both Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

Russia fails to fulfill its Kharkiv operation, Zelensky says
Russian troops failed their Kharkiv Oblast offensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on June 8 after meeting with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
