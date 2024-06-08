Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 1, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the village of Khotimlia in Kharkiv Oblast on June 8, killing one person and injuring two, Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Khotimlia in the Chuhuiv district, with a pre-war population of around 1,350 people, is located nearly 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the regional capital, Kharkiv.

The village was reportedly hit with two Russian guided aerial bombs at around 3:45 p.m. local time. The attack damaged houses, cars, and school, according to the authorities.

A man was killed and two women, aged 35 and 43, suffered injuries, the prosecutor said.

Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

As Moscow opened a new front, Kyiv urged allies to lift a ban on strikes inside Russia with Western weapons to prevent further attacks on Ukrainian territory. In late May, the U.S. gave Ukraine permission to use some American weapons to hit targets on Russian soil across the border from both Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.