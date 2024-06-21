Skip to content
Russian guided bomb attack on Donetsk Oblast town kills 2, injures 3

by Kateryna Denisova June 21, 2024 11:17 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack on the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on June 21, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of June 21, killing two people and injuring three, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Selydove is located some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of the city of Donetsk, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

The attack targeted the residential area of the town, according to Filashkin. Six houses, five high-rise buildings, and a car were damaged, he added.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed six people and injured 13, regional authorities said.

News Feed

10:23 AM

Helicopter crashes in Russia's Far East.

A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed in Amur Oblast with a pilot and three passengers on board, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on June 21, citing authorities.
9:06 PM

Russia considering changes to nuclear doctrine, Putin claims.

Russia is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine due to developments "related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed while speaking on June 20 in Vietnam, a day after his visit to North Korea.
