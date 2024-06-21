Russian guided bomb attack on Donetsk Oblast town kills 2, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of June 21, killing two people and injuring three, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Selydove is located some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of the city of Donetsk, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

The attack targeted the residential area of the town, according to Filashkin. Six houses, five high-rise buildings, and a car were damaged, he added.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed six people and injured 13, regional authorities said.