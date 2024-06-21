Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 6, injure 13 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova June 21, 2024 9:28 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on June 20, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed six people and injured 13 over the past day, regional authorities said on June 21.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

The Pokrovsk, Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts came under Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Three people were killed and four injured in the village of Rozkishne, according to the governor. One resident was killed and three injured after Russia's attack on the town of Mykolaivka, Filashkin said.

Russian forces attacked the town of Kostiantynivka, killing one person and injuring another, according to the governor. Three more people were injured in the villages of Maksymilianivka, Pivnichne and Mykolaivka, he added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian attack on the village of Ruski Tyshky and Kruhli injured a man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast damaged five houses and an administrative building, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed and one injured in the region over the past day, according to Prokudin.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down all four Kh-59/69 aerial missiles over Kirovohrad and Kherson oblasts launched by Russia overnight, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said. No casualties or damages were reported.

Ukrainian drones target Russian oil refinery, Yeysk military airfield, Russian media claim
A strike on the Ilya oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai reportedly caused a 50-square-meter fire at the attack site. Two people were injured, according to local police.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:23 AM

Helicopter crashes in Russia's Far East.

A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed in Amur Oblast with a pilot and three passengers on board, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on June 21, citing authorities.
9:06 PM

Russia considering changes to nuclear doctrine, Putin claims.

Russia is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine due to developments "related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed while speaking on June 20 in Vietnam, a day after his visit to North Korea.
