Russian governor claims village bombed in Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on June 19 that the Russian village of Valuyki in Belgorod Oblast was bombed.

The governor claimed that seven people were moderately injured.

According to Gladkov, the strike damaged five apartment buildings and four homes, damaging windows and facades. A fire reportedly started in one of the buildings.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify this claim.

The town Valuyki of roughly 34,000 residents lies 15 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine, saw extensive fighting in May and June as Russian anti-Kremlin militias conducted incursions in the oblast's territory.

Russia continues to shell northern Ukraine from its bordering regions.