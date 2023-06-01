Russian anti-Kremlin militia claims to have started another raid on Russian territory

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian anti-government armed groups fighting alongside Ukraine in Russia's full-scale war claimed on June 1 they were conducting another combat operation on Russia's territory.

The fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps recorded a video saying they were moving towards the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

The combatants added they could not organize the evacuation of civilians from the bordering settlements due to Russian shelling and urged residents to stay in shelters.

Later, the Russian Volunteer Corps said on Telegram its fighters allegedly hit the Interior Ministry's department in Shebekino with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

Another similar group, the Free Russia Legion, also announced a raid on Russian territory on June 1. One of the fighters said in a video they were near Russia's border, preparing to cross.

"Very soon, we will advance again on the territory of Russia to bring freedom, peace, and tranquility. Grayvoron is only the beginning," the fighter said, referring to the town where the combat clashes occurred during the previous Belgorod region incursion.

It's impossible to verify the locations where both groups filmed those videos as the footage doesn't clearly indicate where they were taken.

Governor of Russia's Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed there was "no enemy" on the region's territory, but mass shelling was allegedly ongoing, for which he blamed the Ukrainian military.

According to the Russian Volunteer Corps, it is the Russian army that fires at the Belgorod region's settlements.

None of these claims could be independently verified.