Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian anti-Kremlin militia claims to have started another raid on Russian territory

by Dinara Khalilova June 1, 2023 12:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian anti-government armed groups fighting alongside Ukraine in Russia's full-scale war claimed on June 1 they were conducting another combat operation on Russia's territory.

The fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps recorded a video saying they were moving towards the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

The combatants added they could not organize the evacuation of civilians from the bordering settlements due to Russian shelling and urged residents to stay in shelters.

Later, the Russian Volunteer Corps said on Telegram its fighters allegedly hit the Interior Ministry's department in Shebekino with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

Another similar group, the Free Russia Legion, also announced a raid on Russian territory on June 1. One of the fighters said in a video they were near Russia's border, preparing to cross.

"Very soon, we will advance again on the territory of Russia to bring freedom, peace, and tranquility. Grayvoron is only the beginning," the fighter said, referring to the town where the combat clashes occurred during the previous Belgorod region incursion.

It's impossible to verify the locations where both groups filmed those videos as the footage doesn't clearly indicate where they were taken.

Governor of Russia's Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed there was "no enemy" on the region's territory, but mass shelling was allegedly ongoing, for which he blamed the Ukrainian military.

According to the Russian Volunteer Corps, it is the Russian army that fires at the Belgorod region's settlements.

None of these claims could be independently verified.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.