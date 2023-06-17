Russian governor claims drone attack on oil refinery in Bryansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The governor of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, Alexander Bogomaz, wrote on Telegram that drones had attacked the Druzhba oil refinery overnight on June 17.

He claimed three drones were shot down by the Russian air defense, accusing Ukraine of the attack.

On June 9, several Russian governors also claimed drone attacks on Belgorod and Kursk.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod region, said that a drone crashed into an office building and caught fire in the city of Belgorod.

Later the same day, Russia's Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoyt reported a drone crash near an oil depot in the regional capital. He said that the incident hadn't caused any damage to the facility, adding that the situation was "under control."

Multiple isolated drone attacks have occurred within Russian territory since the start of the all-out war on Feb. 24, 2022.

These attacks appear to primarily focus on disrupting the infrastructure that supports the logistics of the Russian military. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for most of these attacks.