Russian governors claim drone attacks on Belgorod, Kursk

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod region, claimed on June 9 that a drone crashed into an office building and caught fire in the city of Belgorod.

Gladkov said there were no casualties, but the building and two cars nearby were damaged.

Later the same day, Russia's Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoyt reported a drone crash near an oil depot in the regional capital. He said that the incident hadn't caused any damage to the facility, adding that the situation was "under control."

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify those claims.

Earlier, Alexander Gusyev, governor of Russia's Voronezh region, claimed that a drone had crashed in the center of Voronezh, purportedly damaging a high-rise building and a private house.

All three Russian regions border Ukraine.

Multiple isolated drone attacks have occurred within Russian territory since the start of the all-out war on Feb. 24, 2022.

These attacks appear to primarily focus on disrupting the infrastructure that supports the logistics of the Russian military. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for most of these attacks.