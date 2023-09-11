Russian governor claims drone attack in Kursk

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosive device was dropped from a drone in Rylsk, in the Kursk Region, Roman Starovoyt, governor of the Kursk region, claimed on Sept. 11.

Several windows and facades were damaged in two houses according to the Starovoyt.

An hour after the first drone was reported, Starovoyt announced a second drone attack in the region. The roof of an administrative building was damaged and windows were also broken.

Kursk sits right on the border with Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, which has been subjected to daily Russian attacks across the border.

Earlier today, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Oblast, said on his official Telegram channel that Russia's air defense systems destroyed two drones over the region in the early hours of Sept. 11.