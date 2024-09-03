Russian strikes damage overhead power line at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Energoatom says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks have damaged one of the two overhead power lines at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the state nuclear energy company Energoatom reported on Sep. 3.

The plant was damaged the day before and is currently receiving power from the Ukrainian power grid, according to the agency.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Throughout its occupation, the plant has been repeatedly disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid due to Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

"In case of damage to the second power line, an emergency will arise due to the loss of external power supply to the pumps that cool the reactor cores and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's fuel pools," Energoatom warned.

Ukrainian specialists are not yet able to inspect the damage and begin repairs, as there is a threat of repeated shelling by Russian troops, according to Energoatom.

In the meantime, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi announced on X that he is on the way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to "continue IAEA's assistance and help prevent a nuclear accident."

Grossi also said on Sep. 3 that he had met with Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energoatom's acting head Petro Kotin, as he began his 10th visit to Ukraine before traveling to Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The nuclear safety situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is "deteriorating" after reports that a drone struck the road near the facility's perimeter, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Aug. 17.

The IAEA team said that the drone hit did not cause any casualties or damage to plant equipment but said military activity near the ZNPP has been "intense" in recent days.

The reported drone strike and Russia's allegations come as Moscow continues to spread claims that Ukrainian forces are planning to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant as part of their incursion into the border region along with attacks on the ZNPP.

Kyiv also accused Russian forces on Aug. 11 of setting fire to "a large number of automobile tires in cooling towers" at the nuclear plant to "create panic in the settlements on the right bank of the former reservoir."