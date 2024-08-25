Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Sumy, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

3 killed, 6 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat August 25, 2024 11:39 PM 2 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck Sumy Oblast 229 times on Aug. 25, killing three people and injuring six others, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said.

According to Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Russia dropped a KAB guided aerial bomb onto a residential five-story building in the village of Svesy around 3 p.m. local time. The attack left two people, the driver and a passenger of a motorcycle, dead, and left two other occupants of the building injured.

Separate KAB guided bomb attacks on the village of Bеzdryt as well as the regional capital, Sumy, left a combined one person dead and four others injured, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said.

No further details were provided on the attacks, and no identifying details were provided on the victims.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 24, four people were killed and another 13 were injured in attacks on the region.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children, Klymenko added.

Operation in Kursk Oblast prevents Russia’s attempts to occupy Sumy, Zelensky says
Zelensky positively assessed the operation’s progress in Kursk Oblast, adding: “The operation is complex, it is important that it is going according to our plan.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:15 PM  (Updated: )

4 dead, 13 wounded during Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on Aug 24.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.
3:35 AM

Zelensky praises new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's new military advancements, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a critical way for the country to act amid delays in decision-making by some of its international partners.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.