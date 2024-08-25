3 killed, 6 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Sumy Oblast 229 times on Aug. 25, killing three people and injuring six others, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said.

According to Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Russia dropped a KAB guided aerial bomb onto a residential five-story building in the village of Svesy around 3 p.m. local time. The attack left two people, the driver and a passenger of a motorcycle, dead, and left two other occupants of the building injured.

Separate KAB guided bomb attacks on the village of Bеzdryt as well as the regional capital, Sumy, left a combined one person dead and four others injured, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said.

No further details were provided on the attacks, and no identifying details were provided on the victims.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 24, four people were killed and another 13 were injured in attacks on the region.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children, Klymenko added.











