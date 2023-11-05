Russian forces shelled 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Nov. 4, causing over 46 explosions, the Sumy military administration reported.

The Russian military targeted the communities of Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba, Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, and Yunakivka throughout the day, firing more than 15 times from across the border.

In addition to artillery shelling, Russian forces attacked the region with drones, mines, and mortars.

No damage to civilian infrastructure or additional casualties were reported.

Sumy is located about 50 kilometers from the Russian border and has been the target of near-daily shelling and other aerial bombardments since its liberation by Ukraine in April 2022.