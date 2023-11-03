Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Nov. 3, causing over 115 explosions, regional military administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Hlukhiv, and Esman were targeted. Krasnopillia community was attacked the most throughout the day with more than 40 explosions recorded.

There were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

Various weapons were used in the attacks, including mines, mortars, missiles, and artillery, according to the Ukrainian military.

Sumy Oblast has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.