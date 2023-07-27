Russian forces shell Nikopol, damaging buildings and power lines

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Nikopol in Dnipropretrovsk Oblast seven times the night of July 26, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram.

The attacks damaged civilian infrastructure, including a school, church, and post office, Lysak said. The shelling also damaged a communications company, a pair of two-storey buildings, and power lines.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Lysak said that in addition to the shelling, Russian forces fired a missile that was shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

"It was probably a Shahed," Lysak said.

Nikopol is positioned opposite the Dnipro River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, currently under Russian occupation. It is subject to regular shelling by Russian forces.