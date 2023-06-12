Prosecutors: Russian forces shell Kostiantynivka, killing 1, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the city of Kostiantynivka on June 12, killing one person and injuring two others, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

According to prosecutors, a 49-year-old man was killed while mowing the lawn of a football field in a local park.

A residential area of the city was also targeted, and a 38-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman sustained shrapnel injuries as a result.

Kostiantynivka is located a little over 26 kilometers to the west of Bakhmut, the once-prosperous industrial city that has witnessed the most intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported early on June 12 that 1,557 civilians have been killed and 3,678 others have been injured in the region since Russia launched its all-out war.

Cities and villages in Donetsk Oblast are targeted by Russian forces on a daily basis, and many of them, including Bakhmut, have been completely destroyed.