Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 3 people, including 2 children

by Kate Tsurkan May 31, 2023 5:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three people, including one child, were injured by Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on May 31, according to reports from local officials.

A three-year-old girl was injured by shelling in the village of Shyroka Balka, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on May 31.

According to Prokudin, the girl sustained a serious injury to the head from glass shards and has been hospitalized in Kherson.

The Prosecutor General's Office also reported on May 31 that a 30-year-old man and a child of an unspecified age were also injured after the villages of Stanislav and Bilozerka were shelled.

In one of the villages, a projectile hit the courtyard of a house, and the child sustained shrapnel injuries to the head. As a result, the child has been hospitalized, the Prosecutor General's Office said.  

The extent of the 30-year-old man's injuries was not specified.

Kherson Oblast has endured shelling on a near-daily basis since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Author: Kate Tsurkan
