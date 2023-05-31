Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 3 people, including 2 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three people, including one child, were injured by Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on May 31, according to reports from local officials.

A three-year-old girl was injured by shelling in the village of Shyroka Balka, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on May 31.

According to Prokudin, the girl sustained a serious injury to the head from glass shards and has been hospitalized in Kherson.

The Prosecutor General's Office also reported on May 31 that a 30-year-old man and a child of an unspecified age were also injured after the villages of Stanislav and Bilozerka were shelled.

In one of the villages, a projectile hit the courtyard of a house, and the child sustained shrapnel injuries to the head. As a result, the child has been hospitalized, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The extent of the 30-year-old man's injuries was not specified.

Kherson Oblast has endured shelling on a near-daily basis since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.