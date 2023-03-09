Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian forces shell Kherson, killing 3

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2023 12:33 PM 1 min read
A public transport stop destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson on March 9. (Photo: Andriy Yermak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of Kherson on March 9 claimed the lives of three people, according to the Kherson Oblast military administration.

Two of the victims were waiting at a public transport stop. A woman in a shop was killed by artillery shards.

Ukrainian settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River, including Kherson, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling from the other side of the river since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

The 57-year-old teacher who fearlessly resisted Russian occupation of Kherson
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
