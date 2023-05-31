Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1 person, injuring another

by Kate Tsurkan May 31, 2023 7:10 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the city of Vovchansk on May 31, killing one man and injuring another, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 31.

According to Syniehubov, civilian homes were targeted during the shelling, which resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man.

Another person of unspecified age was injured.

Kharkiv Oblast has been subject to near-daily shelling since the start of the full-scale invasion due to its proximity to the Russian border.

Approximately 10,000 families are currently without power in Kharkiv Oblast due to damage caused by shelling, Syniehubov said. However, power has already been restored for nearly 7,000 other homes.

Russian forces are also attempting to "test Kharkiv's defenses," according to Syniehubov. In the past 24 hours, Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to infiltrate Ukrainian territory through the border village of Zelene.

According to Syniehubov, "the border is reliably protected," and "the enemy has no chance of success."

Author: Kate Tsurkan
