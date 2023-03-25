Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 25

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram that Russian troops targeted two of the region's communities with artillery and drones.

The Marhanets community as well as the Velykomykhailivska community were hit.

No casualties were reported.

First responders have been checking the sites of the attack, according to the governor. He did not specify whether there was any damage.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been under regular Russian shelling since 2022.