Russian forces shell 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian troops attacked five communities in Sumy Oblast on April 7, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

According to the report, Russian forces shelled the communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, and Esman 12 times.

Ukraine’s officials recorded 125 strikes during the day from various weapons, including artillery, mortars, aircraft, and grenade launchers.

Russian airstrike damaged one home in the Seredyna-Buda community. No casualties were reported.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia and has been the target of daily Russian attacks.