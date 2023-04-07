3 killed, 17 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out attacks against nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on April 7.

Three civilians were killed, and 17 more were wounded in the Russian attacks nationwide as of 9 a.m.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

The consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 6-7, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko)

According to the report, Russia struck a total of 114 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), drones, and tactical aviation.

Thirty-two infrastructure facilities have been hit, the media center added.