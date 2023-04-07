Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
3 killed, 17 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2023 10:41 AM 2 min read
A house damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast on April 6-7, 2023. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out attacks against nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on April 7.

Three civilians were killed, and 17 more were wounded in the Russian attacks nationwide as of 9 a.m.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

The consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 6-7, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko)

According to the report, Russia struck a total of 114 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), drones, and tactical aviation.

Thirty-two infrastructure facilities have been hit, the media center added.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
