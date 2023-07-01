Russian forces shell 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on June 30, injuring a 17-year-old boy, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram. At least 94 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Khotin, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Putyvl, and Yunakivka came under fire, according to the administration.

A 17-year-old boy was injured as a result of shelling in the Khotin community. He received medical care but was not hospitalized. The warehouse of the agricultural company was also damaged.

No further casualties have been reported following the shelling.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.