paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Prisoners of war, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

Russia pressuring relatives of Ukrainian POWs to collaborate, officials say

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 28, 2025 1:05 PM 1 min read
Activists and relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war hold banners urging for the return of Ukrainian soldiers of Mariupol garrison from Russian captivity during the rally on Sophia Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 7, 2024. (Oleksandr Gusev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian intelligence services and military are attempting to influence relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) by contacting them immediately after their capture, the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs reported on Jan. 27.

The calls are used to pressure relatives into cooperating with Russian forces by demanding money, sensitive information, or illegal actions in exchange for promises of better treatment or inclusion in prisoner exchanges, according to the statement.

"This is done to shock, emotionally pressure, and force the family to cooperate," the headquarters reported.

This comes as another example of Russia abusing or threatening Ukrainian captives as part of its all-out war against Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow have carried out several prisoner exchanges during the conflict, though Russia has been accused of deliberately slowing down the swaps and spreading disinformation about the process to destabilize Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities have documented widespread violations of the Geneva Conventions by Russia, including the execution of over 100 Ukrainian POWs in 2024 alone, according to Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Reports of torture, murder, and ill-treatment of Ukrainian captives have surged in recent months, particularly in Donetsk Oblast, where intense fighting continues. On Jan. 23, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office announced it was investigating a case of Russian troops summarily executing six Ukrainian POWs in the region.

Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery suspends operations after drone strike, Reuters reports
“The railway loading equipment has been damaged. There have been no railways loadings, they stopped oil processing,” an industry source said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.