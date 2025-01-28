Russia pressuring relatives of Ukrainian POWs to collaborate, officials say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian intelligence services and military are attempting to influence relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) by contacting them immediately after their capture, the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs reported on Jan. 27.

The calls are used to pressure relatives into cooperating with Russian forces by demanding money, sensitive information, or illegal actions in exchange for promises of better treatment or inclusion in prisoner exchanges, according to the statement.

"This is done to shock, emotionally pressure, and force the family to cooperate," the headquarters reported.

This comes as another example of Russia abusing or threatening Ukrainian captives as part of its all-out war against Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow have carried out several prisoner exchanges during the conflict, though Russia has been accused of deliberately slowing down the swaps and spreading disinformation about the process to destabilize Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities have documented widespread violations of the Geneva Conventions by Russia, including the execution of over 100 Ukrainian POWs in 2024 alone, according to Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Reports of torture, murder, and ill-treatment of Ukrainian captives have surged in recent months, particularly in Donetsk Oblast, where intense fighting continues. On Jan. 23, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office announced it was investigating a case of Russian troops summarily executing six Ukrainian POWs in the region.