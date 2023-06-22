Russian forces attack Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast in the evening of June 21, injuring four people, including one child, head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration Serhii Dobriak told Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne in an interview.

"Four people received minor injuries, among them a child born in 2011," Dobriak said. The attack may have been carried out with cruise missile, he said.

Reports of the attack come amid Ukraine's counteroffensive operations in both the eastern and southern front lines. From June 20-21, Russia attacked ten oblasts, killing four people and injuring 15 others.

As of June 19, Ukrainian forces were reportedly advancing near Bakhmut and in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and attacking in western Donetsk Oblast.

Pokrovsk is located in the west of Donetsk Oblast, not far from from the front line. Several people were killed by Russian forces in Pokrovsk in February following a series of rocket attacks on the city.