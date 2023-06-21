Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian forces attack 10 regions, kill 4 people over past day

by Martin Fornusek June 21, 2023 11:44 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 20, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked 10 oblasts, killing four people and injuring 15 more, Ukrainian officials reported on June 21.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured four residents, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

Russia reportedly launched 87 attacks against 18 settlements in the oblast. At least 66 reports of property damage were recorded.

During the evening attack on the village of Preobrazhenka, three women, aged 38, 43, and 47, as well as a 54-year-old man, received injuries due to detonations.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and eight more injured as a result of Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces carried out 72 strikes, launching 345 projectiles over the past day. They struck residential areas, a car repair shop, and two schools in Kherson.

Two people were killed and one injured over the past day in Donetsk Oblast, as reported by Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The attacks damaged a number of private houses, high-rise buildings, and commercial buildings across the oblast.

One person was killed in Kostiantynivka in the Mariinka community and another in Druzhba in the Toretsk community. There was also one wounded in Molocharka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The strikes targeted settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiiv districts.

Attacks against Vovchansk in the Chuhuiiv district injured a 58-year-old woman, completely destroyed one private house, and damaged at least seven residential and farm buildings.

Residential areas and infrastructure sustained hits also elsewhere in the oblast.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured in the attacks, Governor Serhii Lysak informed.

Russian artillery and drones targeted Nikopol and the Marhanets community.

A 74-year-old man was injured. Eight private houses were damaged, as well as other civilian objects.

Six Shahed kamikaze drones were shot down over Khmelnytskyi Oblast, resulting in no causalities but damaging two buildings, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military administration reported.

Russian forces also targeted Sumy Oblast, damaging private buildings and agricultural objects, as reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv sustained strikes but local officials reported no casualties or property damage.

Inside Ukraine’s costly mission to grind down Russia near Bakhmut
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent interviewed a few dozen soldiers deployed near Bakhmut and visited their positions in late May and early June. The soldiers are identified by their first names or call signs for security reasons amid the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. NEAR IVANIVSKE VILLAGE, Don…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.