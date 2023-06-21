Russian forces attack 10 regions, kill 4 people over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked 10 oblasts, killing four people and injuring 15 more, Ukrainian officials reported on June 21.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured four residents, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

Russia reportedly launched 87 attacks against 18 settlements in the oblast. At least 66 reports of property damage were recorded.

During the evening attack on the village of Preobrazhenka, three women, aged 38, 43, and 47, as well as a 54-year-old man, received injuries due to detonations.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and eight more injured as a result of Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces carried out 72 strikes, launching 345 projectiles over the past day. They struck residential areas, a car repair shop, and two schools in Kherson.

Two people were killed and one injured over the past day in Donetsk Oblast, as reported by Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The attacks damaged a number of private houses, high-rise buildings, and commercial buildings across the oblast.

One person was killed in Kostiantynivka in the Mariinka community and another in Druzhba in the Toretsk community. There was also one wounded in Molocharka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The strikes targeted settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiiv districts.

Attacks against Vovchansk in the Chuhuiiv district injured a 58-year-old woman, completely destroyed one private house, and damaged at least seven residential and farm buildings.

Residential areas and infrastructure sustained hits also elsewhere in the oblast.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured in the attacks, Governor Serhii Lysak informed.

Russian artillery and drones targeted Nikopol and the Marhanets community.

A 74-year-old man was injured. Eight private houses were damaged, as well as other civilian objects.

Six Shahed kamikaze drones were shot down over Khmelnytskyi Oblast, resulting in no causalities but damaging two buildings, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military administration reported.

Russian forces also targeted Sumy Oblast, damaging private buildings and agricultural objects, as reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv sustained strikes but local officials reported no casualties or property damage.