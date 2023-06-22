General Staff: Russian forces focus on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka directions

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 21 that Russia continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka directions.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops carried out unsuccessful offensives near Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast and Serebryanka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff said.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Pyatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff added.